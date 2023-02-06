Eagles-Chiefs Madden 23 simulation: Who wins Super Bowl LVII?

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Super Bowl LVII between the Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs could be a high-scoring affair with two high-powered offenses going head-to-head.

On Monday, Madden 23 ran a simulation of the big game and predicted it will be an outcome Birds fans will be happy about.

In the simulation, the Eagles defeated the Chiefs, 31-17, to win their second Super Bowl in franchise history within the past five years.

The simulation named quarterback Jalen Hurts the MVP of the Super Bowl. He completed 26 of his 33 passes for 282 yards, two touchdowns while rushing 10 times for 88 yards and another score.

A.J. Brown had a big day for the Eagles in the Madden sim. He had eight catches for 114 yards and one touchdown.

The simulation also has Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson getting his first interception since November to go along with five tackles.

Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones sacked Hurts twice to go along with four total tackles.

Based off the simulation, the Eagles' defense was able to contain Patrick Mahomes. He completed 29 of his 39 passes for 249 yards and one touchdown, which went to Travis Kelce.