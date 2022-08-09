Eagles center Jason Kelce to undergo routine "cleanout" elbow surgery

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce is sidelined due to surgery. After sitting out of training camp practice on Tuesday, the Birds announced Kelce will undergo a "cleanout" of his elbow.

There is no timetable for his return, but the Eagles hope he will be ready for the season opener against the Detriot Lions on Sept. 11.

CBS3's Pat Gallen reports the team and Kelce determined routine cleanup was in Kelce's best interest after trying to work through discomfort in his elbow.