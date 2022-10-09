Eagles-Cardinals: odds, best bets, prediction for Week 5

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Eagles beat the Jacksonville Jaguars last week in comeback fashion, 29-21, in a rainstorm at Lincoln Financial Field to improve to 4-0 on the season for the first time since 2004.

Now, the Eagles travel west to take on Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals in Week 5 ahead of a huge prime time division game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Here's my favorite bets and prediction for the game:

Eagles (-5.5, -110) at Cardinals (+5.5, -110)

Over/under: 49

Oct. 9 at 4:25 p.m. at State Farm Stadium

Eagles halftime spread

Through the first four weeks of the season, the Eagles are the best first half team in football. The Eagles average 23 points per first half, which ranks first in the league.

The Eagles are also the best second quarter team in the NFL – averaging 21.3 points in the second frame through four games this season, which is why I love the Eagles -3 in the first half against the Cardinals.

Meanwhile, Arizona is the worst first half team in football.

The Cardinals rank dead-last in the NFL in first half points, averaging four points.

Dallas Goedert's receiving yards

In his first year as the Eagles' No. 1 tight end, Goedert has terrorized opposing defenses with ability to gain yards after the catch. Overall, he has 240 receiving yards and 204 of those have come after the catch.

Goedert's receiving yards over/under currently sits at 43.5 – I got it a couple yards below that number earlier in the week. But I still like the play at 43.5.

The Cardinals have given up the second most receptions and receiving yards to tight ends this season.

In three out of the Cardinals' four games this season, opposing tight ends have eclipsed 43.5 receiving yards.

Travis Kelce: 121 receiving yards

Darren Waller: 50 receiving yards

Tyler Higbee: 61 receiving yards

The lone game an opposing tight end didn't surpass that number came in Week 4 against the Carolina Panthers – one of the worst passing offenses in the NFL – and Tommy Tremble and Ian Thomas got very close with a combined 40 receiving yards.

Parlay action +470

Goedert over 43.5 receiving yards

Goedert TD

Eagles moneyline

As usual, I cooked up a parlay for the game as well. I'm very high on Goedert in this game, and the final leg leads into my last point.

Prediction

Eagles 31, Cardinals 20

There's been talks of this being a potential trap game for the Eagles with a big game against the Cowboys looming ahead, but I don't see it that way.

On paper, the Cardinals are a great matchup for Philadelphia, despite being a little banged up, and the Eagles' offense should roll inside Arizona's dome.

As I wrote above, the Eagles are the best first half team in the NFL, while the Cardinals are the worst. Head coach Nick Sirianni's squad has shown this season they're able to pounce on opponents early – expect that to continue against Arizona. Jalen Hurts and the rest of the Eagles' passing offense are primed for big games.

But, the challenge this week will be Murray. The former No. 1 overall pick will be the best quarterback the Eagles will face so far this season.

Murray can single-handedly win a game with his arm and scrambling ability, but they're not the same team they were in previous seasons and he's missing his favorite target in DeAndre Hopkins.

The Eagles will remain undefeated heading into a huge matchup against the Cowboys on Sunday night at Lincoln Financial Field.