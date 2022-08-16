Eagles set out for Cleveland for 2 joint practices with Browns, second preseason game

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Eagles are getting ready for their second preseason game Sunday in Cleveland.

The Cleveland Browns were top five in yards allowed last season. It is relevant this week.

The Eagles had their final practice at the Novacare Complex on Tuesday.

The Birds on Wednesday will travel to northeast Ohio for two joint practices with the Browns, which start Thursday. It's a nice challenge for the Birds to face another defense during training camp.

"I love the joint practices, to be honest," Eagles Offense Coordinator Shane Steichen said. "It breaks up camp. It gives our guys another opponent and it's really all about competing and going out. You get two practices, obviously. They're in a controlled environment, but you get that true competition. You know, the situations you can set up with them, scripted. And then sometimes you have to call it periods, but it's good to go against another opponent. You go against our defense for two and a half weeks, just to see new faces out there in practice."

The Eagles and Browns will play Sunday at 1 p.m. in preseason game No. 2.