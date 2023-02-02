Eagles' Britain Covey surprises South Philadelphia school

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Before they swoop into Arizona for Super Bowl LVII, some members of the Philadelphia Eagles are soaring into area schools to bring some pep to their pep rallies. One Philadelphia school got a big surprise Wednesday.

"I love the Eagles and I'm so happy that they won," first grader William Desimmone said.

The love for the Eagles was on full display Wednesday morning.

A pep rally was held at the Philadelphia Performing Arts School in South Philly.

"The Eagles are the best team and they have one more game to play," first grader Lucas Postigliona said, "I hope they win."

"We are 'Fly Eagles Fly' country,'" assistant principal January Teti said.

Joining in on all the fun was surprise guest, Eagles punt returner Britain Covey.

For many of these first graders and kindergarteners, it's the first time they've ever seen the Eagles go to the Super Bowl, and, it's Covey's first time too.

"I'm a rookie and I get to go to the Super Bowl so I feel very lucky and blessed," Covey said. "But I'm ecstatic. I'm so excited."

"He's like an Eagles player and he's a good player," Michael Montecalvo said.

Michael said he's seen an Eagle before but never talked to one.

As much fun as this was for Covey and the kids, the Birds' punt returner made sure to leave here giving them an important message.

"Even though my job isn't as big or important as Jalen Hurts," Covey said, "it's still important and I try to do the best I can. So whatever you do, just do it the best you can."