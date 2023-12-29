Eagles award over $290K in grants to social justice groups in "Fan of Change" campaign

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A new campaign through the Philadelphia Eagles continues to tackle gun violence in the city.

Nine Delaware Valley-based social justice organizations received grants through the Eagles Social Justice Fund.

More than $290,000 in funding was awarded this year to groups doing work in workforce development, financial literacy and violence interruption.

The Eagles acknowledged that homicides are down to end the year but that more work still needs to be done.

"While proactive measures are being taken around the city to help stem this pressing issue, gun violence continues to be a major concern and has disproportionately affected underserved communities of color," the Eagles said.

These grants were issued as part of the next step in a Fan of Change campaign called Unheralded.

Players and executives in the Eagles' Social Justice Leadership Council chose the focus on highlighting groups working to reduce gun violence.

"This year's effort in terms of the evolution of the campaign is to really focus on small victories that organizations we support through our Eagles Social Justice Fund are achieving to make sure that people feel a sense of hope," said Taylor Wilson, the Philadelphia Eagles' community relations coordinator.

"And notice that, in the last few years, gun-related homicides have gone down. And so while we're not claiming victory, or saying that the work is done, it's in fact far from over. We do want to use our platform to spotlight the organizations that are making such strides to ensure everyone has a safer future in Philadelphia," Wilson added.

Since 2018, the Eagles Social Justice Fund has donated more than $2.3 million in grants to local organizations combating gun violence.

During Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals, the team will honor Jamila Harris-Morrison as this year's NFL Changemaker Award winner for the Philadelphia region.

Harris-Morrison, the executive director of workforce development group ACHIEVEability, will receive two tickets to the Super Bowl and a $10,000 donation from the NFL Foundation.

Groups that received grants from the Eagles

You can find out more on the Eagles' End Philly Gun Violence page.