Eagles-49ers: South Jersey mom taking superstitions to new level

Some very unusual lucky charms will hopefully help for a Birds win

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- How far would you go to support the Birds this weekend? A fan in South Jersey is taking her game rituals very seriously, including freezing chicken wings and taking them to Disney World.

One South Jersey mom is taking superstitions to an entirely new level.

Friday night, she's sharing her good luck charms with us as we head into NFC championship weekend.

"I call it my mojo, my Eagles lucky mojo," Toni Mancini said.

Wings, Birds gear and a homemade Old Fashioned.

"It just continued from there," Mancini said. "In previous years, I would say, 'OK, let me change clothes when they were doing bad.'"

During the Eagles season this year, a family trip to Disney World came up and Mancini brought her luck along.

"The week before we went to Disney, I was taking some wings and putting them into a Ziploc bag and wrapping them in foil," Mancini said. "My husband said, 'What are you doing?' And I said, 'we're going to Disney.'"

You heard that right, the South Jersey mom brought her lucky chicken wings, the ingredients to make an Old Fashioned and even unfroze ShopRite chicken wings in Orlando, Florida.

Mancini says she's always been superstitious, especially when it comes to the Eagles.

Her luckiest charm is an Eagles shirt that was her late father's.

"I wore that in the playoffs in 2018, during the Super Bowl and I pull it out when we need a miracle," she said.

As for Sunday, Mancini will certainly continue with her Eagles lucky mojo.