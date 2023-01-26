Eagles-49ers: Kelce, Cox aren't surprised by DeMeco Ryans' ascension as DC

Eagles-49ers: Birds getting ready for battle in the trenches in NFC title game

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The countdown continues to Sunday's NFC title game between the Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers with a trip to Super Bowl LVII on the line.

The Eagles will face a fast and physical 49ers defense Sunday headlined by All-Pros Nick Bosa, Fred Warner and Talanoa Hufanga.

Eagles center Jason Kelce said Thursday they are the best defense they will face all year.

They have no weaknesses to exploit.

The Niners ranked first in points allowed per game this year, first in yards allowed per game and first in turnover differential, and they are led by the guy who used to lead this Eagles defense on the field.

DeMeco Ryans is the 49ers' defensive coordinator and also a hot head coaching candidate around the league.

Ryan played for the Eagles from 2012 to 2015 under former head coaches Andy Reid and Chip Kelly.

His old teammates, Fletcher Cox and Kelce, knew he was on a path toward this kind of career

"When I first got here and was in the locker room with him, I kind of watched him a little bit," Cox said. "He's just a natural leader. He's one of the guys that I told somebody yesterday that playing with DeMeco taught me a lot. It taught me a lot about how to be a pro, how to approach things and DeMeco was always one of those guys if I had problems with something, I'd go to him. If I had problems at home, I'd go to him to lead me in the right direction."

"I think a lot of guys felt this coming when he was a teammate," Kelce said. "You talk about just an impeccable leader in a lot of similar ways to I guess Jalen [Hurts]. Just always composed, always in the moment, very smart, cerebral player. He was definitely a favorite during the Chip Kelly era in the locker room by coaches and players. I mean, everyone loved DeMeco. It's of no surprise that he is go on to have success in anything. But certainly not surprising that he's having the type of success he's having as a defensive coordinator."

The 49ers are just so good across the board on defense, but they haven't faced an offense quite like that of the Eagles.

What a chess match this will be.