Bird Watch: New Jersey bald eagles nesting on livestream

HILLSBOROUGH TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- It's the tale of the Eagles this week -- and we found a cool livestream of a bald eagle camera in New Jersey.

The livestream is from Duke Farms in Hillsborough Township, New Jersey.

An eagle can be seen snuggled up in the nest keeping two newly laid eggs warm.

It's unclear if the nesting eagle is the mother or father because both eagles take turns sitting on the eggs while the other goes out to hunt.

It takes about five weeks for an eagle egg to hatch so these should hatch in late February or early March.

Duke Farm isn't the only bald eagle live stream.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission has 24-7 live streams up for multiple animals, including eagles. There is one in Hanover and also the Farm Country Eagle Livestream here.

There is also a livestream of a black bear den in Pike County and a snow goose livestream that captures the migratory action at Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area.

The nonprofit Friends of Big Bear Valley set up a live stream camera inside a Bald Eagle nest. Big Bear Valley is located in San Bernardino County, California.