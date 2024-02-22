EA Sports College Football 25 to feature all 134 FBS schools

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Gamers who want to win a national championship at Penn State or bring Temple University to glory can do so sometime this summer. EA Sports on Thursday announced "College Football 25" will feature all 134 FBS schools.

FCS schools will not be available to play with at the video game's launch.

Thursday is also the first day that college football players can begin opting into participating in the video game, according to ESPN. The report said players would receive $600 and a free copy of the game - valued at at least $60.

Last week, the video game company released the first official teaser trailer.

EA Sports said the full reveal for the college football video game will come in May.

EA Sports College Football 25 will be the first college football video game since NCAA 14.

The video game developer used to release a college football game every year but was forced to end it after a 2013 antitrust lawsuit against the NCAA reached the U.S. Supreme Court.

NCAA reformed its name, image and likeness, or NIL, policy in 2021 to allow student-athletes to receive compensation.

EA Sports shortly after revealed the highly-anticipated video game would make a return.

In November 2022, EA Sports revealed that popular game modes "Dynasty" and "Road to Glory" will return to College Football 25.

EA Sports has yet to reveal what consoles College Football 25 will be available on.