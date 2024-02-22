Watch CBS News
Sports

EA Sports College Football 25 to feature all 134 FBS schools

By Tom Dougherty

/ CBS Philadelphia

Digital Brief, February 22, 2024 (AM)
Digital Brief, February 22, 2024 (AM) 02:31

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Gamers who want to win a national championship at Penn State or bring Temple University to glory can do so sometime this summer. EA Sports on Thursday announced "College Football 25" will feature all 134 FBS schools.

FCS schools will not be available to play with at the video game's launch.

Thursday is also the first day that college football players can begin opting into participating in the video game, according to ESPN. The report said players would receive $600 and a free copy of the game - valued at at least $60.

Last week, the video game company released the first official teaser trailer.

EA Sports said the full reveal for the college football video game will come in May.

EA Sports College Football 25 will be the first college football video game since NCAA 14.

The video game developer used to release a college football game every year but was forced to end it after a 2013 antitrust lawsuit against the NCAA reached the U.S. Supreme Court.

NCAA reformed its name, image and likeness, or NIL, policy in 2021 to allow student-athletes to receive compensation.

EA Sports shortly after revealed the highly-anticipated video game would make a return.

In November 2022, EA Sports revealed that popular game modes "Dynasty" and "Road to Glory" will return to College Football 25.

EA Sports has yet to reveal what consoles College Football 25 will be available on.

Tom Dougherty
headshot.jpg

Tom Dougherty is a digital content producer for CBS Philadelphia. Before joining CBS News Philadelphia, Tom covered the NHL and college sports for NBC Sports Philadelphia. He covers breaking news and sports.

First published on February 22, 2024 / 11:16 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.