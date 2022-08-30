Watch CBS News
Local News

Police identify man killed in North Philadelphia double shooting outside gas station

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Man killed, teen injured in shooting outside North Philadelphia gas station
Man killed, teen injured in shooting outside North Philadelphia gas station 00:17

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 38-year-old man is dead and a teenager was injured in a shooting in North Philadelphia on Tuesday morning. Police identified the man as Dysaun Kershaw of Philadelphia. 

The shooting happened in a gas station parking lot on the 2800 block of North Broad Street just before 9 a.m. 

Police say gunmen ambushed a car, and shot and killed a Kershaw. 

Kershaw was shot multiple times throughout the body and pronounced dead by medics on the scene. 

A 14-year-old boy sitting in the backseat of a car was shot one time in the right arm. The teenager was transported to an area hospital and placed in stable condition. 

Police say there was another child in the backseat who was not injured.

No arrests have been made at this time. 

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on August 30, 2022 / 9:54 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.