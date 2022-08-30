Police identify man killed in North Philadelphia double shooting outside gas station

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 38-year-old man is dead and a teenager was injured in a shooting in North Philadelphia on Tuesday morning. Police identified the man as Dysaun Kershaw of Philadelphia.

The shooting happened in a gas station parking lot on the 2800 block of North Broad Street just before 9 a.m.

Police say gunmen ambushed a car, and shot and killed a Kershaw.

Kershaw was shot multiple times throughout the body and pronounced dead by medics on the scene.

A 14-year-old boy sitting in the backseat of a car was shot one time in the right arm. The teenager was transported to an area hospital and placed in stable condition.

Police say there was another child in the backseat who was not injured.

No arrests have been made at this time.