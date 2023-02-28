Dunkin' opens drive-thru-only restaurant in Delaware County
ASTON, P.a., (CBS) -- Calling all drive-thru customers! Dunkin' is onto you.
The fast food chain is opening a drive-thru exclusive restaurant Wednesday morning in Aston, Delaware County, along the Conchester Highway.
In typical Dunkin' fashion, customers who go to the exclusively-drive-thru restaurant Wednesday can get a free donut with the purchase of any beverage, as part of its grand opening celebration.
Don't let the sugar go to your head though. There's a limit of one free donut per guest.
The offer runs from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m.
This is the second dive-thru-only Dunkin' in the greater Philadelphia area.
