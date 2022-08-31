Watch CBS News
Dunkin' showing appreciation for teachers with free medium coffee giveaway

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Dunkin' is showing its appreciation for teachers as they head back to school.

On Thursday, teachers can pick up a free medium hot or iced coffee at participating Dunkin' locations in the Philly area.

Company representatives say it's a way to thank teachers who are invaluable in our communities by helping to provide students with the means for a better future.

August 30, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

