Brandon Graham helps raise money for children's hospitals

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham is pouring coffee for a good cause Tuesday.

The Eagles' legend was behind the counter at the Dunkin' on South 3rd Street and Oregon Avenue in South Philadelphia to promote "Dunkin' Iced Coffee Day."

A dollar from every iced coffee sold Tuesday at participating locations will be donated to the Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation.

The foundation supports local children's hospitals.

Last year, Dunkin' raised nearly $2 million for the foundation.

Graham re-signed with the Eagles on a one-year contract in March.

In January, Graham partnered with the Collegeville Italian Bakery in Montgomery County to raise money for charity.