Watch CBS News
Local News

Brandon Graham helps raise money for children's hospitals

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Gallen of Questions Podcast, Ep. 8: Brandon Graham
Gallen of Questions Podcast, Ep. 8: Brandon Graham 19:45

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham is pouring coffee for a good cause Tuesday.

The Eagles' legend was behind the counter at the Dunkin' on South 3rd Street and Oregon Avenue in South Philadelphia to promote "Dunkin' Iced Coffee Day."

A dollar from every iced coffee sold Tuesday at participating locations will be donated to the Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation.

The foundation supports local children's hospitals.

Last year, Dunkin' raised nearly $2 million for the foundation.

Graham re-signed with the Eagles on a one-year contract in March.

In January, Graham partnered with the Collegeville Italian Bakery in Montgomery County to raise money for charity.

CBS News Philadelphia Staff
512-appicon-philadelphia-color.png

The CBS News Philadelphia Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on May 23, 2023 / 8:58 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.