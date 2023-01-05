Watch CBS News
Local News

Dunkin' giving out coffee, breakfast sandwiches to blood donors

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Dunkin' offering free coffee and breakfast sandwiches
Dunkin' offering free coffee and breakfast sandwiches to blood donors 00:23

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Dunkin' is teaming up with the American Red Cross to encourage blood donations in our area.

The group was collecting blood in Spring Garden at the American Red Cross Blood Donation Center.

Dunkin' is offering 20,000 vouchers for free coffee and breakfast sandwiches to Red Cross blood donors for the entire month.

January is National Blood Donor Month. 

Visit RedCross.org to schedule a blood donation appointment. 

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on January 5, 2023 / 1:58 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.