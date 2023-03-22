Watch CBS News
Dunkin' announces launch of new breakfast tacos

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Was this a missed opportunity not debuting on Taco Tuesday?

Dunkin's menu just got a new item for kickstarting your day.

The chain debuted its first-ever breakfast tacos Wednesday.

Served in a warm flour tortilla, the tacos are served in pairs and include scrambled eggs, melted sharp white cheddar cheese, corn and tangy lime crema.

You also have the power to add bacon if you want.

Dunkin' says the tacos are designed to be eaten on the go, and are "served in a convenient Dunkin' taco holder to keep all the premium flavors in place."

CBS3 Staff
The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

