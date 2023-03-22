Dunkin' announces launch of new breakfast tacos

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Was this a missed opportunity not debuting on Taco Tuesday?

Dunkin's menu just got a new item for kickstarting your day.

The chain debuted its first-ever breakfast tacos Wednesday.

Served in a warm flour tortilla, the tacos are served in pairs and include scrambled eggs, melted sharp white cheddar cheese, corn and tangy lime crema.

You also have the power to add bacon if you want.

Dunkin' says the tacos are designed to be eaten on the go, and are "served in a convenient Dunkin' taco holder to keep all the premium flavors in place."