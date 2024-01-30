Philadelphia woman charged for threatening to kill passengers on Frontier Airlines flight, exposing herself

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Philadelphia woman was charged after she allegedly threatened to kill multiple passengers and exposed herself on a Frontier Airlines flight from Orlando to Philly, the U.S. Attorney's Office said on Tuesday.

Dulce Huertas, 60, was charged with interference with flight crew members and attendants, simple assault and indecent exposure during a Frontier flight from Orlando to Philadelphia International Airport in November 2023.

Flight attendants served Huertas two alcoholic drinks on the flight, the criminal complaint alleges.

As the flight was about to land, a flight attendant said Huertas got out of her seat and said: "I have to pee," but she was told she needed to remain seated.

Huertas then began yelling and cursing at the flight attendant and sat down, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

After the plane landed and moved toward the gate, Huertas allegedly began cursing at passengers around her. Flight attendants called security but Huertas' behavior allegedly became more aggressive.

Once the plane arrived at the gate, Huertas started pushing passengers out of the way as she moved to the front of the plane, the U.S. Attorney's office said.

Hurtas walked toward the bathroom at the front of the plane, but she was stopped by flight attendants as they disarmed the cabin door. Per the criminal complaint, Huertas then said "Sorry, everybody" and pulled her pants and underwear down as it appeared she was urinating in the aisle.

With children nearby, Huertas exposed herself, the criminal complaint alleges. She didn't urinate, but then stood up and began cursing at other passengers, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Huertas attempted to get past flight attendants at the front of the plane and said "Let me pass, let me pass," but wasn't able to get by.

Huertas, the criminal complaint says, tried using her belly to get past a flight attendant, but it was unsuccessful and she continued to yell, curse and threaten to kill multiple passengers.

If convicted, Huertas faces a maximum possible sentence of 21 years and three months in prison, three years of supervised release and a $355,000 fine.

The case is under investigation by multiple federal agencies.