Pistachio, phyllo-filled "Dubai chocolate bars" are a social media craze — and hugely popular at NJ bakery

Viral Dubai chocolate bars flying off the shelves at Cake Boutique in South Jersey

MULLICA HILL, N.J. (CBS) -- All over TikTok and Instagram Reels, foodies and influencers are cracking open Dubai chocolate bars.

They've become the latest must-have item on social media, a unique chocolate treat filled with pistachio butter creme.

One video of the chocolate from MariaHera257, a TikToker based in the United Arab Emirates, has over 70 million views and 4.6 million likes.

While its popularity and price make it hard to get, one South Jersey bakery is giving the people what they want.

Cake Boutique in Mullica Hill, Gloucester County is whipping up their own version of the sweet and salty treat.

Pastry Chef Alexandra Benas tells us her brother wanted to try the viral sensation bar for his birthday, then a friend posted a video of her making these tasty treats.

"There was a while when we had to have a pre-order because we could not just keep them on the shelf," Alexandra said.

Cake Boutique also offers other flavors besides the classic pistachio including Nutella, peanut butter and Biscoff.

A customer favorite for good reason is the pistachio.

"The inside is the pistachio butter, shredded phyllo dough, with a little bit sweet and salty action," Alexandra said.

Since the demand is so high, they've been selling out but will keep making more. Cake Boutique is now offering a Double Chocolate Dubai Cookie as well.

Cake Boutique believes this savory sweet treat will be around for a while.

Visit their website at https://the-cake-boutique-nj.myshopify.com/.