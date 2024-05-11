Dry start to the weekend in the Philadelphia area with showers returning on Mother's Day

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's a beautiful Saturday with plenty of sunshine. Despite the sun, the weather is a bit chilly, and clouds are expected to build later into the day.

Cloudy conditions kept the Philadelphia area from viewing the Northern Lights last night, but there is a possibility to view them again tonight if the sky is clear.

The viewing line is already close to Philadelphia and is edging further south. However, the possibility that the area's skies will clear for this event is slim.

Showers will move in Saturday at around 8 p.m. making for a wet and chilly Mother's Day. Sunday is expected to have a 60 percent chance of rain.

The recent dips in temperatures are short-lived as the Delaware Valley will be back to the 70s next week. More showers are also expected in the days ahead.

The chilly and wet weather will move out of the region by Monday and skies will clear out throughout the day.

However, once Tuesday arrives it's back to showers with a 70 percent chance of rain. This weather will continue into Wednesday with a 60 percent chance of rain.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Sunday: Chilly and wet. High 58, Low of 48

Monday: Sunny and warmer. High 72, Low 45

Tuesday: Chance of showers. High 74, Low 53

Wednesday: Chance of showers. High 67, Low 62

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High 75, Low 57

Friday: Chance of showers. High 73, Low 55

