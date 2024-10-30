Aqua customers in Pennsylvania, New Jersey asked to conserve water amid historic drought

Aqua is asking Pennsylvania and New Jersey customers to voluntarily cut back on water usage because of the historic drought in the region. Wednesday will mark 32 days without any measurable rainfall.

The water utility company suggests avoiding leaving the water running, taking showers instead of baths and limiting dish-washing and outdoor watering.

"This request is being made following the Aqua team's analysis of surface and groundwater conditions," Aqua said in a press release.

Aqua said it's confident it has enough supply amid the drought but is asking customer to conserve water as a precaution.

The lack of rain continues to make headlines in the Philadelphia region. Most of the area is under a moderate to severe drought, which will likely be elevated to extreme drought for parts of the region next week.

October will like go down in the record books as the driest month ever in Philadelphia history since records were started in the 1870s.

The driest October on record was in 1924, with 0.09 inches of rain.

The CBS Philadelphia NEXT Weather team says we've only had a trace and it doesn't look like we'll see much, if any, more.