Driver wanted for impersonating police officer in Chester County, Pennsylvania State Police says

Temple University warns of scam where caller pretends to be a police officer

Temple University warns of scam where caller pretends to be a police officer

Temple University warns of scam where caller pretends to be a police officer

CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) -- Pennsylvania State Police said a man impersonating a police officer tried to pull over another motorist in Chester County earlier this month.

According to PSP, a vehicle described as a black Cadillac Escalade stopped a driver on Friday, Sept. 13 on US 1 in Upper Oxford Township.

The driver that was pulled over told police that they were followed by the Cadillac for several miles while driving north on US 1 before the suspect activated a blue and red emergency light and siren to stop their car. Police said the victim described the light as a "bubble light," or an individual light, that was placed on top of their car.

State police said the suspected impersonator was wearing a police-style uniform and badge and believed to be between 40 and 50 years old, but didn't provide additional details about what happened after the victim was stopped.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police Troop J's criminal investigation unit at 610-268-2022.