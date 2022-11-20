Driver hits, kills man in Northeast Philadelphia: Police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating a deadly crash where a driver hit a man in his 20s on the northeast side of the city Sunday morning. Officials say it happened just after 2 a.m. on Comly Road near Roosevelt Boulevard.
Police say the driver's car was a silver Ford SUV.
At this time, police believe the act could have been intentional as the result of an argument at Union Tap House.
Police are reviewing surveillance video to find more information on the striking vehicle.
