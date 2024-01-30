Watch CBS News
Dried mango sold nationwide recalled due to undeclared sulfites

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Truong Giang Distribution Corp. of Philadelphia recalled its Golden Owl Dried Mango product because it could contain undeclared sulfites. 

The recalled product is in 7 oz., clear plastic containers with UPC 816710-024461 on the left side of the packaging. 

This dried mango product was distributed in retail stores across the country. 

The recall was initiated after the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets conducted routine sampling and found sulfites in the product, which was not stated on the package, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.

People who are allergic or sensitive to sulfites could have a serious or life-threatening reaction if they eat this recalled product.

Consumers who bought the Golden Owl Dried Mango product are advised to return it to the store they purchased it at for a full refund. Anyone with questions should contact Truong Giang Distribution Corp. at 215-456-1883.

