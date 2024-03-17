Drexel women's basketball team beats top-seeded Stony Brook in CAA championship to punch ticket to NCAA Tournament

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Drexel University women's basketball team punched their ticket to the NCAA Tournament on Sunday with a 68-60 victory over No. 1 seeded Stony Brook University in the Colonial Athletic Association championship in Washington D.C.

It's the third time in program history the Dragons are heading to the NCAA Tournament.

Junior guard Amaris Baker, who went to Cardinal O'Hara High School in Delaware County, led the Dragons in scoring with 19 points. She also had four assists and three rebounds. The win marked Baker's 11th straight game with double-digit points.

Graduate student guard Brooke Mullin, a Langhorne, Pennsylvania, native who played at Neshaminy High School, had 16 points in the win. She also drilled four 3-pointers, corralled six rebounds and dished three assists.

Senior guard Erin Sweeney, who played at Archbishop Carroll, scored 16 points off the bench for the Dragons in 26 minutes.

Members of the Drexel team celebrate after winning an NCAA college basketball game against Stony Brook in the championship of the Colonial Athletic Association conference women's tournament, Sunday, March 17, 2024, in Washington. Mark Schiefelbein / AP

It's the first time the Dragons are heading back to the NCAA Tournament since the 2020-21 season, which was Amy Mallon's first year as head coach at Drexel. In that trip to the tourney, Drexel lost to the University of Georgia, 67-53, in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Dragons won four games in the CAA tourney, including Sunday's victory, to go dancing. They upset Monmouth University, and Towson University before taking down Stony Brook.

At the moment, it's unclear who Drexel will play in the NCAA Tournament.

The women's selection Sunday show will begin at 8 p.m. on ESPN.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.