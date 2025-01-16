Pennsylvania middle school worker alleged to have punched student with autism in face

A worker at a Pennsylvania middle school is alleged to have punched a student with autism in the face. Now, Upper Darby police confirm they're investigating an alleged "altercation" between an eighth-grade student and a worker at Drexel Hill Middle School.

In a joint press conference Thursday afternoon, Police Superintendent Timothy Bernhardt and Upper Darby School District Superintendent Daniel McGarry stated that an altercation happened Wednesday at the middle school around 11:30 a.m.

In a social media post on Thursday morning, John Rossiter, the student's father, said he received a phone call from Drexel Hill Middle School Principal Jill Palladino about an incident involving his 13-year-old son at the school. Rossiter alleged his son was brought into a hallway by the worker who then "punched him in the face."

Rossiter claimed the incident was captured on video and witnessed by others.

In an interview with CBS News Philadelphia, the student's parents, John and Taylor Rossiter, said the incident is unacceptable and their trust has been broken.

"He was very visibly upset and uncomfortable and kinda confused, and he kept saying my jaw hurts, my lip hurts. He had an ice pack when dad got there," Taylor Rossiter said.

"These people are supposed to be trained to work with autistic kids the right way," John Rossiter said.

The Rossiters vow to fight for their son moving forward.

"They need to make sure in the future that this doesn't happen to any other kid," Taylor Rossiter said.

McGarry confirmed Drexel Hill Middle School called the police and followed all mandated reporting procedures immediately after the alleged incident.

Bernhardt said police are investigating the alleged incident and have scheduled an interview with the student. He added that charges, if any, cannot be brought until the interview is conducted.

Police are reviewing the video of the alleged incident and communicating with the Delaware County District Attorney's Office. McGarry confirmed that he saw the video Wednesday afternoon.

"If there are charges to be brought, we will bring those charges," Bernhardt said.

McGarry said he spoke with the student's parent Wednesday and was "shocked" to hear some of the allegations he didn't have.

"I understand there is some social media commentary about that," McGarry said. "We can't get that information the same way that he might have. I'm sure, as a parent, that's frustrating. I would be frustrated if I were that parent hearing this information. We work for the parents in the school district. We want the best for their child. I'm sorry they're in this situation."

McGarry said he did not yet have the information the student's parent gave him. He added that the parent told him they had phone recordings, and he asked the parent for them. He said they have a meeting scheduled for Friday with the student's family.

"Again, what I think people want right now is immediate answers for an investigation," McGarry said. "And once this type of investigation, especially with a child and an adult, we're not allowed to do any more investigation at that time, and I can't give any more information that's there. … I think as a parent myself — I have three kids — it's frustrating to get that kind of phone call yesterday. My heart goes out to them. I hope we get this turned around as quickly as we can and the right outcome for everybody takes place."

Bernhardt said he couldn't elaborate on what type of altercation may have occurred because it's an ongoing investigation. He also asked anyone with video of the incident to give it to police.

McGarry said the worker will not report to the school while the investigation is ongoing.

The family says they will be keeping their son home from school for now.