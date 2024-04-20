Watch CBS News
Drexel Hill Little League receives field makeover

By Terra Sullivan

/ CBS Philadelphia

DREXEL HILL, Pa. (CBS) -- Drexel Hill little leaguers arrived at Dermond Recreation Area Saturday to find new soil and grass, updated dugout surfaces and new equipment for the field's PA system to celebrate the return of baseball season. 

All of the improvements, including new trees for shade, were courtesy of Ball Park Buns' "Ball Park of Dreams" Little League field renovation initiative. The field will primarily serve the youngest teammates as well as players with physical and intellectual differences. 

This makeover was one of three field renovations benefitting Little League teams this year. Other sites included San Diego, CA and Dallas, Texas. 

