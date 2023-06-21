Doylestown police investigating after several Pride flags stolen in front of businesses

Police investigates after several Pride flags stolen in front of businesses in Doylestown

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- Police in Doylestown are investigating after several Pride flags were stolen from in front of businesses. Surveillance video shows the moment one of the Pride flags was taken from the Volume One Hair Salon in Doylestown.

The theft happened in the early morning hours on Sunday, June 11, according to police.

Christy Cavanaugh owns the business and immediately replaced the flag.

"With the bars open and stuff at night, we've had some things happen, hence the cameras," she said. "We've had pots destroyed and a couple little things, you know?"

Cavanaugh recently started flying the flags and even gives them away for free in her salon. She said it's so people know her business is a safe place.

"You're accepted and you should be able to live your life like everybody else and not judged, and just loved and accepted," Cavanaugh said.

Cavanaugh now hangs the flag with a rope as opposed to a fishing line. She said she will continue to replace them if they continue to be stolen.

"Antics are going to happen but we're strong, too, so we'll just keep putting them back and stay positive," she said. "That's my message -- stay positive."

"It seems weird that someone is going to steal a Pride flag. It's kind of lame," said Tracy Lamb.

Lamb, who Evolution Candy with her husband, laughs now but she had three Pride flags stolen from in front of her business. It's a block away from Cavanaugh's salon and similar to Cavanaugh, she said she'll continue to replace them.

"Having a Pride flag stolen is a minor incident compared to the struggles of the community," Lamb said.

Police have not made any arrests but are asking for help in locating the suspect(s).