South Jersey community's petition for free parking on Saturdays in Haddonfield gains traction

HADDONFIELD, N.J. (CBS) -- A petition in one South Jersey community is gaining traction and more signatures. Many merchants in Haddonfield are fighting to get free parking restored on Saturdays after the borough rolled out parking changes for people coming into the busy downtown.

The petition has nearly 2,000 signatures. Some business owners are upset because Saturday is their busiest day of the week.

It used to be free to park but as the signs indicate, that's just one of the changes.

Finding a parking spot in downtown Haddonfield isn't always easy.

"So I'm like 15 minutes late for lunch with my girlfriend that I invited her because of parking," Victoria Pennetti said.

The borough is bustling with popular shops and restaurants but the owner of Meserall Vision & Hearing fears new pay-to-park hours and a new parking app will hurt his and other small businesses.

"I think I personally wouldn't want to come into town just for something I wanted to do really quick, so I think it's going to be a deterrent," Fred Meserall said.

Meserall is one of several merchants who posted these signs in store windows after a petition was started to restore free parking on Saturday.

The borough is now requiring drivers to pay to park each Saturday and anyone coming into the historic downtown will also have to pay until 8 p.m. each weeknight. The hours used to be until 6 p.m. but Sundays are still free.

"We're hoping to change back at least the Saturday hours, maybe the evening but I don't think they're going to change the meters because they took them all out," Meserall said.

The borough also said it started replacing the old broken meters with these kiosks beginning in May 2022.

Recently these signs containing QR codes linking to the app were rolled out causing more complaints.

"My wife she couldn't use it," Mark Jones said. "She's just not technically there."

In a statement, Haddonfield's mayor tells CBS News Philadelphia:

"Parking rates and the business-district tax have remained the same for years while our costs continue to rise, so this additional revenue is a way to generate income that doesn't place the burden solely on our commercial landlords and residents."

Some shopping Thursday afternoon said they don't mind the changes.

"I think it's easier now actually it's definitely more convenient," Roman Krol said.

Sunday parking is still free and handicapped parking is free. During the holidays from Thanksgiving to New Year's will be free.

Businesses said they haven't seen a financial impact yet as customers are just beginning to notice the changes.