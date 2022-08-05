Watch CBS News
Shooting at Sunoco parking lot in Philadelphia's Oak Lane section leaves 2 men injured, police say

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Double shooting on West Cheltenham Avenue leaves two men injured
Double shooting on West Cheltenham Avenue leaves two men injured 00:21

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Two men were injured during a shooting in Philadelphia's Oak Lane neighborhood on Friday morning. The men were outside a Sunoco parking lot on West Cheltenham Avenue, a third person was getting air in a tire of their car when someone in a white SUV shot the two men.

A 29-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the right foot. The other victim, a 30-year-old man, suffered a gunshot wound to the left hand. Investigators say the white SUV fled the scene.

shooting-outside-convenience-store-in-philadelphias-oak-lane-section-leaves-2-men-injured-police-say.jpg
Police car next to a car leaking from the gas tank. CBS3

Both victims are in stable condition.

One of the bullets punctured the SUV's gas tank.

Police say store surveillance cameras captured the shooting.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.

