Shooting at Sunoco parking lot in Philadelphia's Oak Lane section leaves 2 men injured, police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Two men were injured during a shooting in Philadelphia's Oak Lane neighborhood on Friday morning. The men were outside a Sunoco parking lot on West Cheltenham Avenue, a third person was getting air in a tire of their car when someone in a white SUV shot the two men.
A 29-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the right foot. The other victim, a 30-year-old man, suffered a gunshot wound to the left hand. Investigators say the white SUV fled the scene.
Both victims are in stable condition.
One of the bullets punctured the SUV's gas tank.
Police say store surveillance cameras captured the shooting.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
