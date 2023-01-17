Police: Shooting near Temple's campus seriously injures 2 men

2 men in critical condition after shooting at Broad and Susquehanna

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)-- Two men are seriously injured after a double shooting near Temple University's campus.

It happened at 12:50 p.m. on the 2200 block of North Broad Street and West Susquehanna Avenue.

Police say a 42-year-old man was shot once in the head and a 39-year-old man was shot twice in the thigh.

The victims are in critical condition and were rushed to Temple University Hospital by police.

Police have not released the victims' identities or a possible suspect at this time.

The investigation is still ongoing, and no arrests have been made.