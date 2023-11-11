Watch CBS News
Man and woman stable after double shooting in city's Mantua section

PHILADELPHNIA (CBS) -- A man and woman are both stable after they were shot in the city's Mantua section Saturday night.

Police responded to the scene of a double shooting on the 3400 block of Mount Vernon Street just after 7:30 p.m.

Upon arrival police found a 23-year-old man shot three times in the lower abdomen and a 23-year-old woman shot once in the left foot.

Both victims were taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital by police and are said to be stable.

Police say no weapons were recovered and no arrests were made. 

First published on November 11, 2023 / 9:31 PM EST

