Double shooting in Chestnut Hill described as "domestic"
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A shooting in Chestnut Hill is now a murder-suicide investigation. A 59-year-old woman died after being shot Wednesday night on Bethlehem Pike near Germantown Avenue.
Police also found a 64-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head. He died a short time later.
Police have not identified the victims or said how they are related. They would only describe the situation as domestic.
