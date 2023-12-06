2 injured in double shooting in Philadelphia's Hunting Park section: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Two people are recovering after they were both shot Tuesday afternoon in Philadelphia's Hunting Park neighborhood.
Police responded to a double shooting on the 4100 block of North 5th Street just after 2:30 p.m.
Upon arrival, they found a 19-year-old man shot three times, including once in the face. A 25-year-old man was also shot, according to police.
Both men were taken to Temple University Hospital and are said to be stable.
Chopper 3 was over the crime scene at around 3 p.m.
Police say no weapons were recovered and no arrests were made.
