2 injured in double shooting in Philadelphia's Hunting Park section: police

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Two people are recovering after they were both shot Tuesday afternoon in Philadelphia's Hunting Park neighborhood. 

Police responded to a double shooting on the 4100 block of North 5th Street just after 2:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, they found a 19-year-old man shot three times, including once in the face. A 25-year-old man was also shot, according to police. 

Both men were taken to Temple University Hospital and are said to be stable. 

Chopper 3 was over the crime scene at around 3 p.m.

Police say no weapons were recovered and no arrests were made. 

CBS News Philadelphia Staff
First published on December 6, 2023 / 4:51 PM EST

