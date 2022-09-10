Double shooting in North Philadelphia leaves one man in extremely critical condition

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 22-year-old man and a 23-year-old man were shot multiple times in North Philadelphia on Saturday afternoon, police say. The shooting happened on the 800 block of East Tioga Street around 1:30 p.m.

Police say the 22-year-old man was shot three times in the back, once in the neck and once in the left hand. He was transported to Temple Hospital where he was listed in extremely critical condition.

The 23-year-old man was shot five times throughout his left leg, police say. He was also transported to Temple Hospital where he was placed in stable condition.

No arrests were made at this point. No word on whether weapons were recovered.