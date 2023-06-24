2 men shot, 1 fatally, on Broad Street in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia Police are investigating a deadly double shooting in North Philadelphia near Temple University's campus early Saturday morning.

Police say the shooting happened just before 2 a.m. near the corner of West Girard Avenue and Broad Street.

Two men were shot and rushed to Temple University Hospital.

A 20-year-old man, who police have not been able to identify, was shot throughout his body and later died at the hospital. The other victim, a 24-year-old man, was shot twice in the leg and is in stable condition.

No arrests have been made and no weapons were found at the scene. The incident is still under investigation.