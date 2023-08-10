Watch CBS News
Dorney Park announces new Iron Menace dive coaster

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

Allentown's Dorney Park getting first "dive coaster" in the Northeast
ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) - Calling all daredevils! The Northeast's first dive coaster is coming to Dorney Park in Allentown. 

The ride is called Iron Menace. 

With more than 2,000 feet of steel track, riders will be on the edge of their seats awaiting the heart-pounding 95-degree, 152-foot drop. 

The amusement park says it will be one of the largest capital investments in park history. 

It's the first new rollercoaster to be built there since 2005. 

Iron Menace is set to open next season. 

What is a dive coaster? 

Dive coasters feature one or more near-vertical drops that are approximately 90 degrees. The drop offers a sensation of free-falling for riders.  

CBS News Philadelphia Staff
