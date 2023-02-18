Watch CBS News
Dorney Park in Allentown hosts week-long hiring event

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – A week-long hiring event kicks off at Dorney Park Saturday through Feb. 24.

The Allentown amusement park is looking to fill 2,000 seasonal positions ahead of its 140th season in May.

Positions available include ride operators, lifeguards, food service and security.

The park is also planning to fill several full-time positions.

Organizers say you can join them in person or virtually.

More details about the job openings at Dorney Park are available on the park's website.

February 18, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

