South Jersey student's artwork up for best "Doodle for Google" in US

Digital Brief: May 18, 2023 (AM)

SEWELL, N.J. (CBS) -- A Gloucester County middle schooler's artwork could soon be featured on Google's homepage. A drawing by Lisamarie Perez won the "Doodle for Google" contest in New Jersey.

Google asked students to showcase something they're grateful for.

Washington Township Public Schools

Lisamarie, an 8th-grade student at Orchard Valley Middle School in Sewell, said she's grateful for her family's Mexican culture.

If you want to see her artwork featured, you can vote for Lisamarie's doodle as the best in the country.