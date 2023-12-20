Watch CBS News
Local News

Donna Kelce's "Mama Kelce Cookies" to be sold at Eagles-Giants Christmas game

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Digital Brief: December 20, 2023 (AM)
Digital Brief: December 20, 2023 (AM) 02:51

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Eagles fans who are going to Monday's game against the New York Giants are in for a real treat.

You'll have a chance to taste the chocolate chip cookies made famous by Donna Kelce.

mama-kelce-cookies-3.png
Aramark

They're the same cookies Mama Kelce gave to her sons, Jason and Travis, before the Super Bowl.

RELATED: Donna Kelce brings cookies for sons at Super Bowl opener

mama-kelce-cookies-5.png
Aramark

All proceeds from the cookie sales will go to the Eagles Autism Foundation.

CBS News Philadelphia Staff
512-appicon-philadelphia-color.png

The CBS News Philadelphia Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on December 20, 2023 / 3:03 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.