Donna Kelce's "Mama Kelce Cookies" to be sold at Eagles-Giants Christmas game

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Eagles fans who are going to Monday's game against the New York Giants are in for a real treat.

You'll have a chance to taste the chocolate chip cookies made famous by Donna Kelce.

Aramark

They're the same cookies Mama Kelce gave to her sons, Jason and Travis, before the Super Bowl.

Aramark

All proceeds from the cookie sales will go to the Eagles Autism Foundation.