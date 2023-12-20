Donna Kelce's "Mama Kelce Cookies" to be sold at Eagles-Giants Christmas game
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Eagles fans who are going to Monday's game against the New York Giants are in for a real treat.
You'll have a chance to taste the chocolate chip cookies made famous by Donna Kelce.
They're the same cookies Mama Kelce gave to her sons, Jason and Travis, before the Super Bowl.
RELATED: Donna Kelce brings cookies for sons at Super Bowl opener
All proceeds from the cookie sales will go to the Eagles Autism Foundation.
