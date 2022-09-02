Former President Trump to hold rally in Pennsylvania to support Republican candidates Doug Mastriano, Dr. Mehmet Oz

Former President Trump to told rally with Doug Mastriano and Dr. Oz in Wilkes-Barre

Former President Trump to told rally with Doug Mastriano and Dr. Oz in Wilkes-Barre

Former President Trump to told rally with Doug Mastriano and Dr. Oz in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (CBS) -- On Saturday, former President Donald Trump will also be hitting the campaign trail in Pennsylvania. He'll be in the Wilkes-Barre area to hold a rally in support of two Republican candidates Doug Mastriano and Dr. Mehmet Oz.

Mastriano, a Pennsylvania state senator, is currently running for governor against Attorney General Josh Shapiro.

Oz is running against John Fetterman for one of Pennsylvania's seats in the United States Senate.