Former President Trump to hold rally in Pennsylvania to support Republican candidates Doug Mastriano, Dr. Mehmet Oz
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (CBS) -- On Saturday, former President Donald Trump will also be hitting the campaign trail in Pennsylvania. He'll be in the Wilkes-Barre area to hold a rally in support of two Republican candidates Doug Mastriano and Dr. Mehmet Oz.
Mastriano, a Pennsylvania state senator, is currently running for governor against Attorney General Josh Shapiro.
Oz is running against John Fetterman for one of Pennsylvania's seats in the United States Senate.
