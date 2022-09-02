Watch CBS News
Former President Trump to hold rally in Pennsylvania to support Republican candidates Doug Mastriano, Dr. Mehmet Oz

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Former President Trump to told rally with Doug Mastriano and Dr. Oz in Wilkes-Barre
Former President Trump to told rally with Doug Mastriano and Dr. Oz in Wilkes-Barre 00:34

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (CBS) -- On Saturday, former President Donald  Trump will also be hitting the campaign trail in Pennsylvania. He'll be in the Wilkes-Barre area to hold a rally in support of two Republican candidates Doug Mastriano and Dr. Mehmet Oz.

Mastriano, a Pennsylvania state senator, is currently running for governor against Attorney General Josh Shapiro. 

Oz is running against John Fetterman for one of Pennsylvania's seats in the United States Senate. 

