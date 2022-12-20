"Saved his life": Driver hailed hero after van catches fire

NEWTOWN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- A driver for Don Guanella and Divine Providence is being hailed a hero after jumping into action to save the life of a resident who uses a wheelchair after his transport van caught fire on Interstate 95 earlier this month.

What's important about this story, nobody thinks what they did one day earlier month was anything special. They were just doing their jobs.

On Dec. 5, around 2:15 p.m., a transport van for the communities of Don Guanella and Divine Providence engulfed in flames alongside I-95 and Exit 4 near Chester. What you don't see is the rescue that played out.

Souleymane Bangoura was driving Tyreke White-Vaughn, a 30-year-old resident of the community when he heard a hissing noise. He thought maybe he had a flat tire.

Moments later, the engine compartment was on fire and smoke was filling the van.

Bangoura pulled over and couldn't get the wheelchair lift to deploy so White-Vaughn could exit.

Bangoura says he unbuckled White-Vaughn, threw him over his shoulder and the pair popped out a window to safety.

QUICK ACTION— The driver of a Don Guanella Divine Providence transport van says the vehicle caught fire while transporting a resident on Dec. 5. His wheelchair was stuck in the burning van. ONLY ON 3 — how Souleymane Bangoura got Tyreke White-Vaughn out — at 6p @CBSPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/icgSbtCJ7d — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) December 20, 2022

Photos of the charred 2-year-old van leave most staff members with a feeling of gratitude and luck that both men made it out and that neither was injured.

"The character of Souleymane to think that this was just an ordinary day, that this was part of his job description, he went beyond the call of duty," Fran Swiacki, executive director of Don Guanella and Divine Providence, said. "He had an incredible presence of mind. He showed incredible courage and we all feel blessed to have him here at the communities."

"Tyreek is a special, special person," Swiacki added, "and Souleymane took him under his wing in an emergency situation and literally saved his life."