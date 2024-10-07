Watch CBS News
Local News

Where to get help for domestic violence in Philadelphia, New Jersey and Delaware

/ CBS Philadelphia

National Domestic Violence Hotline

Everyone deserves relationships free from domestic violence. When you're ready, we're here to listen with confidential support 24/7/365.
Call: 800.799.SAFE (7233) 
Text: START to 88788
Website: thehotline.org 

Philadelphia


Women Against Abuse
Call: 1-866-723-3014    
The mission of Women Against Abuse is to provide quality, compassionate, and nonjudgmental services in a manner that fosters self-respect and independence in persons experiencing intimate partner violence and to lead the struggle to end domestic violence through advocacy and community education.  

Community Legal Services of Philadelphia
Philadelphia Domestic Violence Hotline
1-866-723-3014
Available 24 Hours a Day, 7 Days a week
Provides help in multiple languages  

Philadelphia Legal Assistance
Family Law Line
(215) 981-3838
Monday – Thursday
9:30 am – 12:00 pm  

WOAR - Philadelphia Center Against Sexual Violence
Free, confidential support to anyone in crisis. 
Call 24/7 Hotline: 215-985-3333  

Lutheran Settlement House Domestic Violence Services (Bilingual)
Main Contact Person: Olivia Taduran
Main Contact Email: otaduran@lshphilly.org
Main Contact Phone Number: 215-426-8610, ext. 1245

Montgomery County


Women's Center of Montgomery County
Call: 1-800-773-2424  
If you or someone you love need help or resources right now, call the Women's Center of Montgomery County's 24/7 Hotline. 
Norristown: 610-279-1548
Pottstown: 610-970-7363
Bryn Mawr: 610-525-1427
Colmar: 215-996-0721
Elkins Park: 215-635-7344

Domestic Violence Legal Network of Montgomery County
Email: Michael R. Kehs, Esq.,Chair
Call: 610-278-3224

Laurel House
Laurel House is a comprehensive domestic violence agency. We offer an array of services to support those impacted by domestic violence, while also providing prevention and education services to the general community.

24-Hour Confidential Hotline: 1-800-642-3150
Textline: Text "HOPE" to 85511 

Delaware County

Domestic Abuse Project of Delaware County
24/7 Hotline: (610) 565-4590

Bucks County

A Woman's Place
If you or someone you know needs help, please call 1-800-220-8116 

South Jersey

Camden County Domestic Violence Center 
24-Hour Confidential Hotline:  856-227-1234
For a counseling appointment or legal advocacy call: 856-963-5668
All services are free and confidential.

Delaware

Delaware Coalition Against Domestic Violence
24-hour domestic violence hotlines 
New Castle County: (302) 762-6110
Kent and Sussex Counties: (302) 422-8058  
Abriendo Puertas: (302) 745-9874

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.