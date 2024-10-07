Where to get help for domestic violence in Philadelphia, New Jersey and Delaware
National Domestic Violence Hotline
Everyone deserves relationships free from domestic violence. When you're ready, we're here to listen with confidential support 24/7/365.
Call: 800.799.SAFE (7233)
Text: START to 88788
Website: thehotline.org
Philadelphia
Women Against Abuse
Call: 1-866-723-3014
The mission of Women Against Abuse is to provide quality, compassionate, and nonjudgmental services in a manner that fosters self-respect and independence in persons experiencing intimate partner violence and to lead the struggle to end domestic violence through advocacy and community education.
Community Legal Services of Philadelphia
Philadelphia Domestic Violence Hotline
1-866-723-3014
Available 24 Hours a Day, 7 Days a week
Provides help in multiple languages
Philadelphia Legal Assistance
Family Law Line
(215) 981-3838
Monday – Thursday
9:30 am – 12:00 pm
WOAR - Philadelphia Center Against Sexual Violence
Free, confidential support to anyone in crisis.
Call 24/7 Hotline: 215-985-3333
Lutheran Settlement House Domestic Violence Services (Bilingual)
Main Contact Person: Olivia Taduran
Main Contact Email: otaduran@lshphilly.org
Main Contact Phone Number: 215-426-8610, ext. 1245
Montgomery County
Women's Center of Montgomery County
Call: 1-800-773-2424
If you or someone you love need help or resources right now, call the Women's Center of Montgomery County's 24/7 Hotline.
Norristown: 610-279-1548
Pottstown: 610-970-7363
Bryn Mawr: 610-525-1427
Colmar: 215-996-0721
Elkins Park: 215-635-7344
Domestic Violence Legal Network of Montgomery County
Email: Michael R. Kehs, Esq.,Chair
Call: 610-278-3224
Laurel House
Laurel House is a comprehensive domestic violence agency. We offer an array of services to support those impacted by domestic violence, while also providing prevention and education services to the general community.
24-Hour Confidential Hotline: 1-800-642-3150
Textline: Text "HOPE" to 85511
Delaware County
Domestic Abuse Project of Delaware County
24/7 Hotline: (610) 565-4590
Bucks County
A Woman's Place
If you or someone you know needs help, please call 1-800-220-8116
South Jersey
Camden County Domestic Violence Center
24-Hour Confidential Hotline: 856-227-1234
For a counseling appointment or legal advocacy call: 856-963-5668
All services are free and confidential.
Delaware
Delaware Coalition Against Domestic Violence
24-hour domestic violence hotlines
New Castle County: (302) 762-6110
Kent and Sussex Counties: (302) 422-8058
Abriendo Puertas: (302) 745-9874