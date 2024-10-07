Where to get help for domestic violence in Philadelphia, New Jersey and Delaware

National Domestic Violence Hotline

Everyone deserves relationships free from domestic violence. When you're ready, we're here to listen with confidential support 24/7/365.

Call: 800.799.SAFE (7233)

Text: START to 88788

Website: thehotline.org

Philadelphia



Women Against Abuse

Call: 1-866-723-3014

The mission of Women Against Abuse is to provide quality, compassionate, and nonjudgmental services in a manner that fosters self-respect and independence in persons experiencing intimate partner violence and to lead the struggle to end domestic violence through advocacy and community education.

Community Legal Services of Philadelphia

Philadelphia Domestic Violence Hotline

1-866-723-3014

Available 24 Hours a Day, 7 Days a week

Provides help in multiple languages

Philadelphia Legal Assistance

Family Law Line

(215) 981-3838

Monday – Thursday

9:30 am – 12:00 pm

WOAR - Philadelphia Center Against Sexual Violence

Free, confidential support to anyone in crisis.

Call 24/7 Hotline: 215-985-3333

Lutheran Settlement House Domestic Violence Services (Bilingual)

Main Contact Person: Olivia Taduran

Main Contact Email: otaduran@lshphilly.org

Main Contact Phone Number: 215-426-8610, ext. 1245

Montgomery County



Women's Center of Montgomery County

Call: 1-800-773-2424

If you or someone you love need help or resources right now, call the Women's Center of Montgomery County's 24/7 Hotline.

Norristown: 610-279-1548

Pottstown: 610-970-7363

Bryn Mawr: 610-525-1427

Colmar: 215-996-0721

Elkins Park: 215-635-7344

Domestic Violence Legal Network of Montgomery County

Email: Michael R. Kehs, Esq.,Chair

Call: 610-278-3224

Laurel House

Laurel House is a comprehensive domestic violence agency. We offer an array of services to support those impacted by domestic violence, while also providing prevention and education services to the general community.

24-Hour Confidential Hotline: 1-800-642-3150

Textline: Text "HOPE" to 85511

Delaware County

Domestic Abuse Project of Delaware County

24/7 Hotline: (610) 565-4590

Bucks County

A Woman's Place

If you or someone you know needs help, please call 1-800-220-8116

South Jersey

Camden County Domestic Violence Center

24-Hour Confidential Hotline: 856-227-1234

For a counseling appointment or legal advocacy call: 856-963-5668

All services are free and confidential.

Delaware

Delaware Coalition Against Domestic Violence

24-hour domestic violence hotlines

New Castle County: (302) 762-6110

Kent and Sussex Counties: (302) 422-8058

Abriendo Puertas: (302) 745-9874