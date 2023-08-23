Hot dog cooking competition brings awareness to Philadelphia animal welfare society

Royal Boucherie in Old City bringing back Dogs on the Deck event

Royal Boucherie in Old City bringing back Dogs on the Deck event

Royal Boucherie in Old City bringing back Dogs on the Deck event

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Local chefs will compete Thursday night in a hot dog cooking competition to benefit a Philadelphia animal welfare society. Royal Boucherie in Old City is bringing back its Dogs on the Deck event.

The event is scheduled for Thursday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the French-inspired restaurant in Old City.

Organizers said a portion of the proceeds will go to the Philadelphia Animal Welfare Society (PAWS).

"This restaurant opened in 2017, and this has been part of the restaurant's history from Day 1," Royal Boucherie general manager Benjy Satlow said. "We raise money for PAWS, we give people hot dogs and then we give PAWS the proceeds."

This year's Dogs on the Deck features five Philadelphia-area chefs: Val Stryjewski of Royal Boucherie, Nic Macri of Khyber Pass Pub, Chad Durkin of Porco's Porchetteria, Eli Milligan of Rosemary and Adam Volk of Redcrest Kitchen.

How the event works. Attendees will sample each contestant's hot dogs and then vote on their favorite. The chef with the most votes wins.

"We're really grateful for events like these because they really give us an opportunity to take the proceeds and use them in the best way that we possibly can," Allison Lamond, community outreach and volunteer manager for PAWS, said. "And it really gives the community an idea of what we do, and sometimes people come to these events and they've never heard of PAWS before."

Some tickets are still available, but organizers encourage reserving tickets ahead of time.

Tickets cost $40 per person. A raffle will also be held for attendees.

The event comes two days before National Dog Day.