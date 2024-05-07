Watch CBS News
Fish hooks found in dog treats on Appalachian Trail in Lehigh County, Pennsylvania

By Joe Brandt

/ CBS Philadelphia

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- Dog owners in the Lehigh Valley are urged to use caution after a hiker found a supply of dog treats stuffed with fish hooks on the Appalachian Trail over the weekend.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission posted a warning about the dangerous treats on Facebook.

They said the treats were found near the North Trail Loop leading to the George W. Outerbridge shelter on State Game Lands No. 217.

"Items like these could prove deadly to any animal that consumes them, including wild and domesticated animals," the commission said.

Anyone with more information or who finds more of these treats is asked to call the commission at 1-888-PGC-WILD or 1-888-PGC-HUNT immediately.

The area mentioned is about a 30-minute drive north of Allentown, Pennsylvania.

Joe Brandt

Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.

First published on May 7, 2024 / 9:36 AM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

