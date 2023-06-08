Dog recovering after abandoned at park with rubber bands wrapped around mouth

Dog recovering after left in park with rubber bands wrapped around moth

Dog recovering after left in park with rubber bands wrapped around moth

Dog recovering after left in park with rubber bands wrapped around moth

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A dog is recovering, and now looking for a new home, after an unimaginable case of animal cruelty.

The Pennsylvania SPCA said it's a miracle that a dog, named Marigold, survived after someone left her in a park with rubber bands wrapped around her mouth.

Her injuries are too graphic to even show, but vets performed several surgeries to repair her mouth and jaw.

She is now on the road to recovery.

If you're interested in adopting or fostering Marigold, you can get in touch with the SPCA.