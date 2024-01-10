Watch CBS News
Local News

Dog fatally shot by police after attack in Philadelphia's Port Richmond section

By Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

Digital Brief: Jan. 10, 2024 (AM)
Digital Brief: Jan. 10, 2024 (AM) 02:39

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A dog was shot and killed by police after it attacked another dog and its owner in Philadelphia's Port Richmond section on Wednesday night, authorities said. 

The incident happened on the 3600 block of Sepviva Street just before 10 p.m. 

Police said the dog attacked another dog and the owner attempted to break up the fight, but then it started attacking him as well. 

Authorities arrived on the scene and fatally shot the dog. 

It's unclear what led to the incident. 

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates. 

First published on January 10, 2024 / 11:07 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.