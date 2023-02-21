Doctors say its time to prepare for springtime allergies

How to get ready for spring allergies

How to get ready for spring allergies

How to get ready for spring allergies

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Another dose of spring-like weather around the Philadelphia region has doctors reminding allergies patients, now is the time to start gearing up against spring allergies.

About 60 million Americans suffer from seasonal allergies when pollen causes misery. Doctors say there are ways to limit the symptoms before they start. That means taking action now.

Even though it's just mid-February, doctors say now is the time to start protecting against spring allergies.

"Really starting to block inflammation now can really help not only at the start of symptoms but also kind of make it a better season overall," said Allergist Flavia Hoyte.

Traditionally spring allergies kick in, in late March and April when plants start blooming and pollen fills the air.

To proactively guard against those allergies, Dr. Hoyte recommends a steroid nasal spray.

"Using that two sprays per nostril on a daily basis helps to kind of minimize the inflammation," Dr. Hoyte said. "It takes a couple of weeks to build up in your system. Then once the pollen comes full force, you're ready to fight it."

Doctors say other over-the-counter therapies like antihistamines, whether it's a pill or a nasal spray, may help too as well as a nasal irrigation device, like a Neti pot.

"Those can be started closer to the allergy season but the nasal steroids we really say to start around this time of year," Dr. Hoyte said.

Doctors say now before the plants start blooming, keeping fresh air out of your home and car can also help offset spring allergies.

"The pollen starts floating around before you can see the leaves on the trees so it can catch people off guard," Dr. Hoyte said.

We still have indoor winter allergies lurking, mainly mold and dust. Those symptoms can be more subtle.

"You can be just congested, or just coughing, or just snoring," Allergist, Dr. Freeman said.

For spring planning, the CDC says climate change could make allergy season worse because of higher pollen concentrations and longer seasons.