Watch CBS News
Local News

Dock Street unveils new IPA with proceeds going to local shelter

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Dock Street's new hazy IPA is made just for the dogs to benefit PAWS
Dock Street's new hazy IPA is made just for the dogs to benefit PAWS 00:24

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A new beer is going to the dogs.

Found Friends Hazy IPA is a new brew from Dock Street Brewing Company that benefits the Philadelphia Animal Welfare Society.

For every four pack sold $1 will be donated to support PAWS' mission to rescue Philadelphia's most vulnerable pets.

Proceeds will help provide medical care and foster care to dogs and finding them loving homes.

CBS News Philadelphia Staff
512-appicon-philadelphia-color.png

The CBS News Philadelphia Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on May 2, 2023 / 1:23 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.