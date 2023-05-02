Dock Street unveils new IPA with proceeds going to local shelter

Dock Street's new hazy IPA is made just for the dogs to benefit PAWS

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A new beer is going to the dogs.

Found Friends Hazy IPA is a new brew from Dock Street Brewing Company that benefits the Philadelphia Animal Welfare Society.

For every four pack sold $1 will be donated to support PAWS' mission to rescue Philadelphia's most vulnerable pets.

Proceeds will help provide medical care and foster care to dogs and finding them loving homes.