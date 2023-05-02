Dock Street unveils new IPA with proceeds going to local shelter
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A new beer is going to the dogs.
Found Friends Hazy IPA is a new brew from Dock Street Brewing Company that benefits the Philadelphia Animal Welfare Society.
For every four pack sold $1 will be donated to support PAWS' mission to rescue Philadelphia's most vulnerable pets.
Proceeds will help provide medical care and foster care to dogs and finding them loving homes.
