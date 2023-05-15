Did Doc Rivers just coach his last game with the 76ers?

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Doc Rivers might've just coached his last game as the head coach of the Sixers.

Following the Sixers' disappointing 112-88 loss in Game 7 vs. the Boston Celtics to get eliminated from the postseason, Rivers was asked if he planned on being the team's head coach to start the 2023-24 season.

"Yeah, I think I got two years left," Rivers said. "No one is safe in our business and I get that."

Doc Rivers plans to coach the Sixers next year pic.twitter.com/x0VLtUy4mQ — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) May 14, 2023

Rivers was on the hot seat this season to get results after being bounced in the second round of the playoffs for two straight seasons.

In Rivers' first year, the Sixers fell to the Atlanta Hawks in seven games. The following year, they were bounced out by the Miami Heat in six games.

The Sixers had their best regular season in over 20 years and finished with a 54-28 record to secure the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference.

"This loss diminishes what we did this year in some ways," Rivers said.

But they fell short once again in the playoffs.

The Sixers led the series with the Celtics 3-2 before dropping Game 6 on their home floor and losing Game 7 to Boston Sunday.

With the loss, Rivers is now 6-10 in Game 7s all-time, which extends his personal record for Game 7 losses by a coach in NBA history. No other coach has more than five Game 7 losses.

The potential dismissal of Rivers comes as teams around the league have already fired their coaches following playoff exits.

The Phoenix Suns fired Monty Williams after losing to the Denver Nuggets in six games and the Milwaukee Bucks fired Mike Budenholzer, who won the NBA Finals in 2021, following a first-round upset against the Miami Heat.

"As far as my coach, I thought he's done a fantastic job," Joel Embiid said. "He came in, I think we've gotten over the years. I thought he's done a great job. I don't make the decisions, and I think he should be fine. We got a great relationship. You look at the whole way he handled the situation a year or two ago, I thought he kept the team afloat. He's been a great leader for all of us, a great motivator, but then again you look at what's happening all around the league. It's tough. But then again, I'm glad I don't make those decisions."

Rivers isn't the only member of the Sixers who could be gone this offseason.

James Harden has a player option in his contract that he needs to opt in by June 23 if he plans to stay in Philadelphia.

It's set to be a busy offseason for the Sixers.