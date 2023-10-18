Video shows assault of Philadelphia Police Sgt. near Dobbins Tech; 4 teens arrested

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Last week, four teenagers were arrested for assaulting a Philadelphia police officer outside of Dobbins Tech High School. It all stemmed from a large fight after school involving hundreds of students.

Pure chaos unfolded last Friday after dismissal at Dobbins Tech High School in North Philadelphia.

A video raking up thousands of views on social media shows a Philadelphia police sergeant get hit over the head from behind and fall to the ground. The police department said the officer was trying to disperse a mob of at least 500 unruly teenagers who were fighting on the street.

"I was angry, very angry," Pastor Carl Day said. "The last thing we need is police officers in our area being disgruntled, feeling disrespected."

Day is known to many as Pastor of the Hood. His church, Culture-Changing Christians, is committed to community outreach and violence intervention in the 19132 zip code, where Dobbins Tech is located.

"I instantly started to think, I have to respond. I have to get our men together to mediate this going forward," Day said.

That included conversations with police but also hearing Dobbins students' side of the story.

"They said it wasn't many of the students' fault," Day said. "That started the violence with the officers but outsiders who came up to the school."

When you see kids acting out in this way, you can't help but think, 'Where are the parents?' But Pastor Day believes this behavior isn't necessarily bad parenting.

"I think contrary to popular belief parents are trying," Day said. "A lot of parents aren't necessarily raising their children to be violent but they are succumbing to the culture and the influences around them."

Next week, Day plans to facilitate an open dialogue with students, school staff, and police hoping to ease tensions between the youth and authorities.